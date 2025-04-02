Daniel Neville Buys 5,000 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Neville acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,655.15. This trade represents a 2.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Daniel Neville purchased 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Daniel Neville acquired 16,250 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Daniel Neville bought 30,349 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $197,875.48.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 57.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

