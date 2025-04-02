DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DaVita by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $125.64 and a one year high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

