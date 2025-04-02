DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,276.62 ($68.52) and traded as low as GBX 5,108.37 ($66.33). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,145 ($66.81), with a volume of 190,757 shares trading hands.

DCC Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,326.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,274.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99.

About DCC

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

