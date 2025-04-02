Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. 128,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 144,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

