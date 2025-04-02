Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.16 and last traded at C$63.94, with a volume of 256059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.27.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
