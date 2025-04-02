Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.85 and last traded at $93.57. 1,289,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,203,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

