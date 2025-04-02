Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 256415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.30 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Price Performance

About Denison Mines

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.64.

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.