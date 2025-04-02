dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DNTL)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

DNTL opened at C$8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.22.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

