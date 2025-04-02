Der Valk Eric Van Sells 1,153 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. This represents a 14.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. 1,714,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,109. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,356,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,821,000 after acquiring an additional 466,818 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

