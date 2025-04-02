Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

American International Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 304,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,542. American International Group has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

