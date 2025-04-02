Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 634,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,130.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Digital China Stock Performance
Shares of DCHIF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital China has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
Digital China Company Profile
