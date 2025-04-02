Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 634,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,130.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Digital China Stock Performance

Shares of DCHIF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital China has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

