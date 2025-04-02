Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2531 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 183.7% increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 5.1 %

DIISY stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.