Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2531 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 183.7% increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 5.1 %
DIISY stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.18.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.