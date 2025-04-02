Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $62.39. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 510,100 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
