Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $62.39. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 510,100 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

