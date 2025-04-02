Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.07. 19,730,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,465,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 550,886 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,636,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

