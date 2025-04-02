Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.07. 19,730,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,465,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
