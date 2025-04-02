Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 16,690,680 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
