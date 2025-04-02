Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 16,690,680 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $3,765,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

