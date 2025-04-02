Disciplina Capital Management LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Disciplina Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

