Disciplina Capital Management LLC Sells 6,527 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Disciplina Capital Management LLC cut its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance
BCI opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $21.67.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.
