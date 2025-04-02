discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.36). Approximately 100,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 364,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.34) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £549.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 581.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 631.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £27,150 ($35,255.16). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £65,280 ($84,768.21). Insiders acquired 17,175 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

