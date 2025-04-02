DKM Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $563.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $589.88 and a 200 day moving average of $589.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

