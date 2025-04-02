DKM Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMSL. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 764,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 71,241 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of TMSL opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

