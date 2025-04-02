DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at $387,106.83. This represents a 86.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,057,057.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,101.86. This represents a 77.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,294 shares of company stock worth $9,383,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

