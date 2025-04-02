DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,816 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUR stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

