DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.84 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

