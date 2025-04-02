DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3,507.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

