DnB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,920 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 662,042 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Baxter International by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 870,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 520,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Baxter International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,319,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 384,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.13%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

