Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($4.80), Zacks reports.
Dogwood Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.
Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dogwood Therapeutics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.