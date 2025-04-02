Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($4.80), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

