Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$156.59 and last traded at C$155.28, with a volume of 68021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$154.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. UBS Group set a C$147.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.96. The company has a market cap of C$42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

