Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $54,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $465.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

