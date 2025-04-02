Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Raised by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,583,000 after purchasing an additional 711,313 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

LPG opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $947.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

