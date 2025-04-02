dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.88), with a volume of 1072934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.93).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.94) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.
dotdigital Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.21%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.
