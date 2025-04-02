DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.