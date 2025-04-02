Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

DWMNF stock remained flat at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Dowa has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.