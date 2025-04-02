East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 82,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

