Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
EVV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 402,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,099. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.
