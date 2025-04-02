Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

EVV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 402,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,099. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

