Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

