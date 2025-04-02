Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:EVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
