Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

EVG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 52,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

