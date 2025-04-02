Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 52,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.45.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
