ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Issues Earnings Results

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
ECR Minerals Stock Up 11.6 %
ECR stock opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. ECR Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.47 ($0.01).
About ECR Minerals
