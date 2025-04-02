Editas Medicine Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 110.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 106,684 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.