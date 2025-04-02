Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $916,000 in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,212 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $990.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

