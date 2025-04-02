Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 51,533 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,533 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 485,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $4,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 237,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

