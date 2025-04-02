Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,053 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 638,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

EGO opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.11. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

