EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $2.60 Million in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 442,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. UWM accounts for approximately 1.5% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Stock Down 2.1 %

UWM stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

