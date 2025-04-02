Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in March

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.3 days.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Empire has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

