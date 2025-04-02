Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,454,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Southern California Bancorp makes up approximately 12.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Southern California Bancorp worth $40,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 193.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 517,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern California Bancorp by 105.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 278,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 162,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

BCAL opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $454.17 million, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.