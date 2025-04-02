ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.30 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($5.30), Zacks reports.

NDRA stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $717.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

