Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENLV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.
Featured Articles
