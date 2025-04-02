Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 80.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enpro by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.52. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.