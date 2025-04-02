EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $1,410,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 56,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

