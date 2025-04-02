Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MRKR FY2026 Earnings

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.15) for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marker Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.63% and a negative net margin of 179.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRKR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 554,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

