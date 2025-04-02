Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 2nd (ALOT, ANY, AXDX, BECN, BEP, BEPC, BERY, BOKF, BUD, CARV)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 2nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF). They issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). The firm issued a positive rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). They issued a hold rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). Macquarie issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). They issued a buy rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

